Scrutiny of nomination papers for Delhi Polls

As per the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, total 1,029 candidates including 842 men and 187 women filed the nominations. On the last day, a total of 806 nominations were received from 670 male candidates and 136 female candidates. Scrutiny of nomination papers is to be held today and the withdrawal of nominations can be made by the candidates till Friday.

On the last day of the filing of nominations, AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi seat from where BJP has pitted Sunil Yadav and Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal. BJP candidates Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga filed nomination from Hari Nagar Assembly seat and Kapil Mishra from Model Town among others. Congress candidates Devendra Yadav filed his paper from Badli, Abhisekh Dutta from Kasturba Nagar and Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri.

BJP is fighting this election under the alliance with JD(U) and LJP while Congress has forged an alliance with RJD. There are around one crore 47 lakh voters in Delhi. Polling for 70-member Assembly will be held on 8th February. Counting of votes will be taken up on 11th February.