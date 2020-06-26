Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31

He announced this after a meeting with the Secretary Education, Director of Education, and other senior officers from the Directorate.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, suggestion was given to resume activities to give learning opportunities and emotional support to children using remote method and support of parents till the schools reopen.

He said, in the light of all the suggestions, we should make a plan to reopen schools in a way that would teach the students to live with the corona and prepare them for a new role in new circumstances.