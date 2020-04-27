Schools, colleges in Bangladesh to open only after corona situation is under control: PM Sheikh Hasina

She said that as soon as the situation improves, the institutions will open while other sectors will open gradually. She also announced that the government will consider suspending or waiving the interest of bank loans in view of the crisis affecting various sectors of the economy. Prime Minister Hasina assured people that there will be no shortage of food grain as the government will procure 21 lakh metric tonnes of food grain in the country.

Sheikh Hasina also reiterated that only 10 people are allowed to pray for Taraweeh prayer during the month of Ramazan.

In order to provide expanded health services to people during the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Hasina announced that government has started the process to appoint 2000 more physicians and 6000 more nurses in the country.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Monday reported 7 more deaths and 497 fresh Corona cases in the country in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll due to Corona has risen to 152 and the number of infected persons gone up to 5913. According to DGHS, Bangladesh tested 3812 samples for Corona infection in the last 24 hours.