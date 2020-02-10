School built with Govt of India assistance inaugurated in Nepal 

The new building of Aiselu Bhume Secondary School in Kispang Rural Municipality of Nuwakot district is part of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction support in Nepal. It has been constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of 39.57 million Nepali rupees. The new infrastructure consists three blocks including ten classrooms, furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. The school is providing quality education to nearly 637 students.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government and people of Nepal for completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.