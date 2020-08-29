SC upholds UGC decision to hold final year exams by September 30

The Apex Court was pronouncing its verdict on the pleas challenging the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The verdict was pronounced by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The Supreme Court said states can postpone final year exams under Disaster Management Act but fresh dates have to be fixed in consultation with UGC. States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption they will have to seek permission.

The bench had reserved its verdict on the issue on 18th of August. The UGC had told the top court that states cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations.