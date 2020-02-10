SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

Justice S RavindraBhat has penned down a separate order concurring with Justice Arun Mishra and added a caveat that pre-arrest bail should be granted only in extraordinary situations where a denial of bail would mean miscarriage of justice.

The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its order passed on March 20, 2018.

In the amended SC/ST Act, preliminary inquiry is not a must and no prior approval is also required for appointing authorities for senior police officers to file FIRs in cases of atrocities on SC and ST.

The Act also does not provide for anticipatory bail to the accused being charged with SC/ST Act. Courts can, however, quash FIRs in exceptional circumstances.

Earlier, Issues of reservation rocked the proceedings of Rajya Sabha. Opposition members including Congress created uproar over the Supreme Court ruling that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right.

Following uproar by Ghulam NabiAzadm KK Ragesh and Satish Chandra Mishra, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said that he would reply on the issue later on the floor of the house.

Later, Rajyasabha started discussion on union budget. The discussion was initiated by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand said govt is holding high level discussions on the SC’s decision that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not fundamental right.

The minister stated that the government was never made a party in this matter.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh today alleged Congress of politicising the reservation issue. Speaking in Lok Sabha, he said that Congress was in power in 2012 in Uttarakhand.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Ram Shankar Katheria denied the allegations of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding SC-ST reservation as baseless and weak. The Chairperson said that the steps taken by government are empowering Scheduled castes and not the otherwise..

LJP Chief and MP ChiragPaswan today said that the NDA government has always taken steps to strengthen reservation. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Chirag said that act related to atrocities on SC/ST people has been taken very seriously by the government.