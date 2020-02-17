SC to hear petitions over removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters

The apex court’s the two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice KM Joseph will hear the matter.

While hearing the pleas on February 10, the two-judge bench issued the notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and police over the protest at the Shaheen Bagh.

The top court said the anti-CAA protestors, who are holding agitation at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year, cannot block public road and create inconvenience for others.

The main road on Shaheen Bagh connects Kalindi Kunj in Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

