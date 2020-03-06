SC to hear centre’s plea on March 23; Delhi court issues fresh death warrant for four convicts

The apex court said this while hearing an appeal filed by the Centre and the Delhi Government challenging the February 5 order of Delhi High Court which had said that the four Nirbhaya case convicts have to be executed simultaneously.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre and Delhi Government, told the bench that these convicts have taken justice delivery system for a ride and made a mockery of it by adopting delay tactics.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, posted the plea for arguments on merits on March 23 and made it clear that no adjournment would be given.

Earlier, a trial court in Delhi issued fresh warrants with 20th of March 20 at 5.30 a.m., as the date and time for the execution of the convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.