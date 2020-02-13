SC takes stern view of criminalisation of politics in india

This time, besides asking political parties to show details of such candidates on various online and media platforms, the court has asked political parties to explain why are they are choosing candidates with criminal background.

The apex court observed that candidate selection should be based on merit, not winnability.

The supreme court has taken stern view on the increasing criminalsation of politics in india. The apex court has directed all political parties to give details of criminal cases of their candidates on the website.

The party will also have to give reasons for choosing a candidate facing criminal cases. they must make this information public on social media platforms like twittter and facebook.

The information must also be published in a local and national newspaper. Parties must submit the same details to the Election Commission within 72 hours of declaring the name of the candidate.

Besides, Parties must file compliance reports with the Election Commission or face contempt action. The court said, The reason to select candidates should be based on merit and not winnability.

Various political parties have welcome the apex court order.

Thursday’s verdict is sourced from a contempt petition seeking action against the authorities and parties for not complying fully with a September 2018 judgment by a Constitution Bench that had directed parties to publish online the pending criminal cases of their election candidates.

The court had also left the matter of framing a strong law to tackle criminalisation in politics.

