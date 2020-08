The apex court has reserved its order and asked for all the parties to file their written submissions within a period of 3 days.

Pleas have been filed against the UGC Guidelines 2020 as per which final year examinations for universities must be conducted by the end of September.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, argued before the apex court that the final year is a degree year and the examination cannot be scrapped.