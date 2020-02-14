SC rejects Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Kumar`s plea 

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Vinay challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President alleging that it was done in a “mala fide” manner. SC said that no ground was made out for judicial review of the rejection of the mercy petition.

Apex court stated that all material including Sharma’s medical report was placed before the President, who did apply his mind in rejection of the mercy plea.

Sharma claimed on Thursday that while rejecting his mercy plea the President did not consider his mental illness following torture in jail, The Centre however had opposed his claim and produced a medical report dated February 12 which said he was fit and had a sound mind.

The apex court also dismissed the contention of Sharma that he is mentally ill, saying the medical report suggests he is stable.

The parents of Nirbhaya have demanded that the convicts be hanged without any further delay

The trial court had on January 31 stayed “till further orders” execution of the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar.

The apex court had earlier dismissed pleas filed by convicts Mukesh and Akshay challenging the rejection of their mercy petition by the President.

Pawan has not yet filed a curative petition — the last and final legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. Pawan also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court will hear the plea filed by Nirbhaya’s parents seeking fresh death warrants against the convicts on Monday.