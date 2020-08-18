SC refuses to direct transfer of money from PM CARES Fund to NDRF

The Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subshash Reddy, and MR Shah also held that contributions to the PM CARES were Fund of a charitable trust.

The Court said that there was no statutory prohibition on contributions made to the NDRF.

The Bench further clarified that funds collected under the PM CARES Fund are entirely different from the NDRF.

On the petitioner’s prayer to set up a National Plan for COVID-19, the Apex Court held that plan prepared by the Centre is sufficient to cater to the pandemic.