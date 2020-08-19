SC orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case 

The Apex Court further directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence in the case to the CBI.

The judgment was passed by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy. The Court also directed the CBI to look into any other cases registered in the future in relation to the death of Rajput. The Maharashtra Government has been ordered to assist the CBI in the investigation. The court also held that the FIR lodged in Bihar was lawful. On July 30, Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case lodged against her.

After the order was pronounced, the Maharashtra Government sought to appeal against it. However, the court declined to entertain the same