SC issues notice to Centre; asks to reply on the petitions challenging CAA

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The centre is required to file reply by 2nd week of January 2020. There is no stay as of now by Supreme Court.

The apex Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, All Assam Students Union, Rihai Manch and others challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moitra’s counsel mentioned the plea before the Chief Justice Bobde and sought urgent hearing, but it was denied. Over 50 petitions have been filed so far in this matter.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, turning it into an Act.