A petition seeking transfer of PM Cares fund to National Disaster Relief Fund had been filed in the apex court.

The SC also stated that there is no statutory prohibition in making any contribution by any person/institution to NDRF.

Center can utilise PM cares fund and NDRF funds both for Covid relief.

It also added that any contribution/grant can be credited to NDRF. It’s open for anyone to contribute to NDRF as a voluntary contribution.