SBI jumps on partnering with Mercedes-Benz

State Bank Of India is currently trading at Rs. 242.75, up by 4.05 points or 1.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 238.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 240.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 243.60 and Rs. 239.45 respectively. So far 2591711 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 351.00 on 28-Nov-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 149.55 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 252.90 and Rs. 234.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 215172.38 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.24% and 9.13% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz for car finance at ‘attractive’ interest rate besides many other benefits. The collaboration will give Mercedes-Benz India access to the unparalleled market penetration of SBI’s HNI customer base, while the bank’s customers will enjoy exclusive benefits on booking its luxury cars.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.