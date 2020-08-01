Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries celebrate Eid-Al Adha

The holy festival, also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ or Greater Eid, begins on the 10th day of the month in the Islamic lunar calendar. It is celebrated by Muslims around the world, one day after the annual Hajj pilgrimage ends.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to social media to wish the UAE citizens and residents on this occasion. In a video message, Sheikh Mohammed said I wish you well and happiness every year…and our country, our people, our future and all the people around the world to be in good health, safe and in stable condition.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the globe, the festival in UAE and other Gulf nations shall be observed while adhering to the safety guidelines.

Mosques and Eid Musallahs, open air prayer spaces across the UAE will not host the special Eid prayers as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. The faithful have been encouraged to offer prayers at home individually or with their families. Mosques across the country will broadcast the Eid Takbeer, supplications before the prayer.

The Abu Dhabi police have issued a warning of legal action and stiff penalties to violators of precautionary measures implemented by the Emirate to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi police said, violating restrictions related to public and private gatherings, meetings and celebrations will invite a fine of 10,000 Dirhams for those organizing such gatherings, and a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each of the participants attending them.

The Dubai Health Authority has also issued a set of guidelines for residents to observe Eid Al Adha with safety precautions.