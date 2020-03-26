Saudi Arabia seals off Mecca, Medina and Riyadh: Coronavirus

The kingdom barred entry and exit from the three cities and prohibited movement between all provinces. Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said the total number of infections spiked to 900.

Saudi Arabia, has reported the highest number of infections in the Gulf. Authorities plan to implement curfew for 21 days and have warned that transgressors will be fined 10,000 Saudi riyals and could face jail for repeated breaches.

The king will chair an emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies today to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.