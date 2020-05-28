Thursday , May 28 2020
Saudi Arabia extends tourist visas for a period of three months

It will be extended automatically through the system for three months without the need for the visa holder to visit the passport department in person. This will be done free of charge.

Saudi Arabia has also announced lifting of restrictions in the coming days. Restrictions in place to control the spread of  coronavirus, including bans on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and workplace attendance in both government and private sector are likely to be relaxed from today.  

Some economic and commercial activities including opening of restaurants will also be allowed.

