Saudi Arabia assures India of uninterrupted LPG supply

“Prince Abdulaziz assured me of LPG supplies in the coming days to support our domestic requirement,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on his Twitter account. The Minister said,

Had a video conference with HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy and Mr Amin Nasser, President & CEO @Saudi_Aramco. We discussed about the global oil market developments and on uninterrupted LPG supplies from Saudi Arabia to India. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 29, 2020

On Friday, two Indian refiners declared force majeure on crude purchases from the Middle East after fuel demand plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus and the companies’ tanks are full.