Saudi Arabia announces first day of Eid-Ul-Fitr

In a statement, the Royal Court of the Kingdom quoting the Supreme Court, said, the new moon of month of Shawal, which follows Ramadan, was not seen.

Therefore, it has been decided that Saturday will be the 30th day of Ramadan and that Sunday will be the first day of Shawal and Eid-Ul-Fitr, the statement added.

The Supreme Court congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Muslim expatriates living in the country as well as all Islamic nations all over the world on the advent of the blessed Eid-Ul-Fitr.