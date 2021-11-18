Sapphire Foods India lists with 11% premium on the BSE

Sapphire Foods India has debuted at Rs 1311.00 on the BSE, up by 131 points or 11.10% from its issue price of Rs 1180.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 1370.05, up by 190.05 points or 16.11% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 1383.60 and Rs 1311.00 respectively. So far 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The offering, which was open for subscription between November 09, 2021 and November 11, 2021, was subscribed 6.62 times. The issue price was fixed at Rs 1180 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 1120-1180 apiece.

Sapphire Foods India is one of YUM’s franchisee operators in the Indian subcontinent.