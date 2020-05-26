Sant, accused of rape hangs self by tree in Rajsamand village

‘Video clip on appeal for justice goes viral’

Udaipur : A 50-year-old sadhu allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his ashram at Guniya Mahadev temple under Diwer police station of Rajsamand district on Monday morning. The deceased was accused of rape and an investigation was underway. Before committing suicide, the hermit made a video clip alleging conspiracy against few people including a member of the women commission. The body has been kept in a mortuary at Deogarh CHC and his family has been informed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, police said. Meanwhile Rajsamand SP said the authenticity of the video clip would be determined and proper action would be taken against the guilty.

Sant Premdas lived and served at the Mahadev temple Ashram in Guniya village of Bhim block. On Monday morning, his body was seen hanging by a peepal tree. Diwer SHO Laxman Singh Chundawat said that a couple had lodged a rape case against the Sant on May 21. The couple held that they had gone to Sant Premdas on April 20 to cured of abdomen pain and on May 20 they went again to his ashram. The woman complained that the Sant gave her something to drink which made her drowsy and he raped her. When the police went to Ashram to investigate the matter, the Sant was not found there. The cops instructed a care taker called Chhaganlal Suthar to inform them whenever the sadhu returned.

However when Suthar reached the ashram on monday, he saw the body hanging. Meanwhile, in the video clip that has gone viral on the social media, the Sant alleged conspiracy against Suresh Suthar, his wife and two men Kishan Gurjar, Mitthu Suthar claiming that they were demanding 15 lakh rupees from him. The Sant also said that one of the member of the women’s commission had also, demanded 10 lakh rupees from him. He further said that he had raised and developed the ashram for years solely by fetching money from the public. No one even the sarpanch had contributed financially for the ashram and now that he has no money to give to the people who were harassing and dragging him in a false case, he has no option but to die for the sake of self respect.