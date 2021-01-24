Sanjeeda Shaikh ups the glam quotient with her alluring pictures

TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, who has proved her mettle in the industry, has shared some of his new stunning pictures on social media.

Sanjeeda looked enchanting in bikini and other attires she donned for the photoshoot. She has played various roles in TV shows since she made her debut as ‘Nimmo’ in the 2005 TV serial ‘Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa’. Sanjeeda also played the role of vamp in the 2007 series ‘Kayamath’.

Sanjeeda and her husband Aamir Ali won the competition show ‘Nach Baliye 3’ in the same year. She also worked opposite Aamir Ali in the serial ‘Kya Dill Main Hai’. Sanjeeda Shaikh was showered with kudos for her outstanding role as ‘Durga Thakur’ in ‘Ek Hasina Thi’.

