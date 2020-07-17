Samsung’s Signage Shines at Milan’s First Digital Fashion Week

Running from July 14–17, Milano Digital Fashion Week, as it’s known this year, is one of the fashion calendar’s premier events. Whereas in previous years, the showcase was held at such picturesque locations as the Arco della Pace and the Piazza del Duomo, this year, in lieu of physical events, Fashion Week will be hosted entirely online.

By moving the showcase online, the organizer of the event, the National Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana),**and Urban Vision, streaming partner of the Milano Digital Fashion Week, hopes to offer fans of fashion and design a sense of hope and inspiration in these challenging times. Samsung firmly believes in using technology to connect people to exciting experiences just like this, which is why the company has made available the MAXI LED placed on the Duomo Cathedral to livestream this year’s showcase also in the city’s most iconic square.

Located on a temporary façade attached to the famous Duomo Cathedral, Samsung’s LED signage offers passers-by the next best thing to experiencing Fashion Week in person. The signage’s crystal clear visuals allow you to view top designers’ men’s and womenswear pre-collections for spring/summer 2021 at a level of detail that will make you feel like you’re truly there.

Speaking of the picture quality, the signage also offers an opportunity to learn more about Samsung’s “Shoot in 8K, Watch in 8K” campaign, which demonstrates how Galaxy S20 devices and QLED 8K TVs allow users to create and view content at the highest resolution available. It showcases the creative imagery which features the vibrant and elaborate colors and detail of Hanbok – a traditional Korean dress – along with the shows.

