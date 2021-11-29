Samsung’s Push To Leverage Artificial Intelligence on Display at RSNA 2021

Samsung Electronics will showcase its premium diagnostic imaging solutions in ultrasound, digital radiography and mobile computed tomography at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 Annual Meeting from November 28 to December 2.

“This has been a momentous year for Samsung. We have worked to advance our solutions by leveraging high computing power and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies,” said David Legg, Vice President, Digital Radiography and Ultrasound, NeuroLogica. “We will be deploying AI features in each of our products to provide benefits to healthcare professionals and patients alike.”

Ultrasound

At the event, Samsung will showcase its new V8, which is a high-end ultrasound system that provides enhanced image quality, usability and convenience for ultrasound professionals. Crystal Architecture is the core of the V8’s image clarity and penetration and is built upon the combination of innovative beamforming (CrystalBeam ), sophisticated image processing (CrystalLive ) and advanced S-Vue Single Crystal Transducers to produce clear, uniform and high-resolution images.

The feature-packed device includes two new AI functions, one being NerveTrack , which detects nerves and provides nerve location information in real-time to anesthesiologists and expert practitioners. The function is designed to provide users with accurate nerve detection, faster image processing and better workflow support. The second AI function is UterineAssist , which detects tissue changes and assists the user in taking measurements of the uterus. With these and other new tools, the V8 delivers a new level of versatility and value to a wide range of diagnostic medical ultrasound departments.

Samsung has also worked to advance its ultrasound solutions for women’s health. Recently, the Hera W9 and W10 received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(K) clearance for its new AI functions, which gives the operator the ability to measure anatomical structures and analyze imaging, providing useful information to aid diagnosis.

New features include:

HeartAssist : A deep learning-based function that provides classification of ultrasound images to display measurements. The feature recognizes various views and proposes caliper placements and corresponding measurements allowing users to save time with measurement proposals and increase examination efficiency by reducing keystrokes.

ViewAssist : A deep learning-based function that classifies ultrasound images to deliver key scanning views and provides annotations. The feature recognizes a range of views, proposes corresponding anatomy annotations and initiates measurements.

BiometryAssist : An automatic solution for biometric measurement that can be modified by the user. It enables users to measure fetal growth parameters with one click while maintaining exam consistency.

Digital Radiography

Samsung is also showcasing its premium digital mobile X-ray, the AccE GM85, which delivers unparalleled performance and gives users better diagnostic confidence while improving workflow. Recently, Samsung received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Auto Lung Nodule Detection (ALND) tool, which can be utilized in the AccE GC85A and in other systems. The ALND is provided as an on-device computer-assisted detection (CADe) software that uses an AI algorithm to detect pulmonary nodules between 10 and 30mm in size.1

The benefits of ALND include:

Aids the user in the diagnostic process by indicating the location of suspected lung nodules on chest X-ray images (posteroanterior chest radiographs).

Offers the option (Autorun) to automatically perform nodule detection immediately after chest X-ray imaging in addition to PACS transmission options to suit the hospital environment, both of which simplify the user’s workflow.

The ALND has been clinically verified by multiple university hospitals and has been approved with a sensitivity of 80% or more.2 As part of Samsung’s commitment to advancing diagnostic radiology using AI, Samsung will expand the uses of the chest CADe solution and continue improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow.

Computed Tomography

Also featured at RSNA is the OmniTom® Elite – a mobile computed tomography (CT) scanner that delivers high-quality non-contrast CT, CT angiography and CT perfusion scans at point-of-care. The OmniTom Elite CT boasts a small footprint and high-resolution image quality. The advancements of the scanner help to optimize diagnostic confidence, speed and workflow across departments, such as neurosurgery, pediatric imaging, critical care, diagnostic radiology and more.

Earlier this year, NeuroLogica announced that the OmniTom Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) technology will be piloted by Massachusetts General Hospital, bringing CT imaging to the patient’s point-of-care. Pending FDA 510(k) clearance, the hospital is testing the OmniTom Elite with PCD to monitor post-trauma and post-surgical patients.

The OmniTom Elite’s ability to provide versatile, real-time mobile imaging enables healthcare providers to administer point-of-care CT to critical patients without the need to transport them to a separate department. The mobile unit will decrease the time it takes to diagnose and initiate treatment for patients in the ICU. During the pilot stage for the OmniTom Elite with PCD, Massachusetts General Hospital will guide best practices and evaluate use cases for the novel system.

Visit Samsung at Booth #6952.

About Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, founded in 1985. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people’s lives, the company manufactures diagnostic ultrasound systems around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world’s best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About NeuroLogica Corp.

NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of mobile computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.NeuroLogica.com.

1 ALND cannot be used on patients who have lung lesions other than abnormal nodules.

2 Y. Sim et al, Deep Convolutional Neural Network-based Software Improves Radiologist Detection of Malignant Lung Nodules on Chest Radiographs. Radiology, 2020