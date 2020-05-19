Samsung’s New Corporate Citizenship Website Spotlights Inspiring Stories From Around the World

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of a new global website dedicated to sharing an aspect of its operations that it holds quite dear: corporate citizenship. By spotlighting the inspiring stories of the countless people who have made the company’s citizenship activities over the last eight years so memorable and fulfilling, the new website reminds us that when it comes to making the world a better place, we’re all in this together.

The website was created to provide these incredible individuals with the spotlight they deserve, and to share their stories – and Samsung’s values – in a way that resonates with readers. It offers visitors everything they need to know about the company’s citizenship vision, “Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,” as well as insight into initiatives that are changing people’s lives. The website is available in a variety of languages and includes information on citizenship programs around the world.

Head to csr.samsung.com to see how empowering future generations to achieve their full potential enables us to equip them with the skills they’ll need to pioneer positive social change and build a better world for us all.