Samsung’s Latest Virtual Experience Serves Up Cutting-Edge Solutions for the Food and Beverage Sector

Samsung Electronics has announced that registration is now open for the third installment of its Virtual Experience series, following the success of its recent broadcast-focused VX showcase. The event will highlight displays that have been designed for quick service restaurants (QSRs) and Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs).

From fast-food outlets to cafés, Samsung, a leader in the digital signage market for over a decade, will take its audience on a virtual tour of a QSR or SMB environment to demonstrate how its portfolio of displays enables businesses to realize their vision.

At the center of the SMB experience, visitors will learn how Samsung’s cutting-edge self-ordering kiosk can revolutionize the shopping experience for customers and storeowners alike. The company’s business TV optimizes engagement as it sits behind the counter, displaying the latest promotions and sales offers.

The QSR experience will take the audience on a journey through a typical quick service restaurant, putting a spotlight on Samsung’s Crystal UHD, Outdoor LED and Business TV units. The video wall and window display provide an exceptional customer experience, allowing customers to easily access the menu. Samsung’s showcase will also highlight screens for outdoor use, which can be utilized for curbside pickup and drive-thru restaurants. The Full Outdoor Signage ensures clear and bright messages, regardless of environmental conditions.

Samsung’s full line-up will be on display throughout the virtual showcase, and will be supported by customer success stories that prove the efficiency of its products and solutions. Visitors will hear internationally recognized QSRs and successful SMBs discuss topics including implementing Samsung’s portfolio, and how a seamless, efficient experience can be provided to customers.

To join the experience and learn more about what Samsung’s latest visual display solutions and innovations can do to enhance your business, please visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/showcase/virtual-experience/samsung-vx-2021/qsr-smb.

