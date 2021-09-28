Samsung Wins Big Accolades at 2021 Nasscom and Zinnov Awards

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the Company’s largest R&D centre outside Korea, has won the ‘Impactful GCC Driven Collaboration’ and ‘Excellence in Building Talent of the Future’ Awards at the recently held Nasscom GCC (Global Capability Center) Awards.

These awards recognize Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that are making a significant contribution to Global ER&D operations in terms of portfolio transformation, technical talent development, establishing next-gen centre of excellence and innovation contribution.

The Bengaluru R&D centre has also won two awards – ‘Unlocking Centre Value Award’ and ‘Technical Role Model Award’ – at the Zinnov Awards earlier in September.

SRI-B has undergone a transformation over the last decade. This includes developing breakthrough innovation that has been adopted in global products of Samsung, co-working with start-ups and collaborative projects with academia that have helped boost innovation.

“SRI-B has developed multiple impactful innovations over the last twenty-five years. This success can be attributed to the collaboration with cross-functional teams from within and beyond, converging to draw insights and finding solutions for our consumers. As part of our Powering Digital India vision, we will create breakthrough innovations through our many Centres of Excellence,” said Dipesh Shah, SVP and Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

SRI-B has collaborated with vendors for product deployment, including Samsung’s recent tie-up with Vodafone UK for Europe’s first-ever wide-scale commercial deployment of Open RAN, where SRI-B played a key role.

The organization is also deeply connected with the Indian start-up ecosystem for strategic partnerships based on market needs and internal technology requirements, with investments in Swiggy, Magicpin and Railyatri.

“Over the last decade, alongside our in-house innovation, we have built a strong culture of open innovation. Whether it is collaborative work with technology vendors, strategic partnerships with start-ups or research collaboration with universities, Samsung is playing a pivotal role in helping build India’s innovation ecosystem,” said Dr. Aloknath De, Vice President & CTO, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore.

Earlier this year, SRI-B had also won the ER&D Organization of the Year and the Social Impact Solution of the Year Award at the first edition of the NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards 2021.

In the last few years, the R&D centre has also established more than twenty research collaborations with universities/research institutes in India and overseas, working in areas of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Wireless Networks and Multimedia which are its centres of excellence.

The PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds) program that SRI-B launched last year has seen positive results, scaling up to a cohort of over 3,000 engineering students and 300 professors, who are working on real world problems with Samsung engineers. This program has helped make students industry-ready while also improving the innovation quotient at Samsung.

