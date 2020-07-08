Samsung Unveils its 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV & Unbox Magic 3.0 TV Range; Experience Most Realistic Colors & Amazing Smart Features

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its 2020 Smart TV line-up with its Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series. This new line-up has been designed to offer a naturally crisp and vivid picture quality with exceptional colors, great depth and deeper contrasts, along with smart features for work-fun balance.

Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.A perfect amalgamation of technology, aesthetics and functionality, the 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV line-up is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Technology that offers Dynamic Crystal Display with Crystal 4K processor for a lifelike 4K resolution and an inbuilt AI capability of upscaling the content to 4K quality. Due to Dual LED backlighting, it delivers unmatched contrast and picture quality irrespective of lighting condition and viewing angle. Featuring the latest Multi-View technology, the new line-up provides an enriched user experience by enabling seamless division of the screen into two parts with separate volume output control. This allows consumers to watch different content as per their preference on the same screen.

That’s not all, Crystal UHD TVs also sport an elegant three-side Bezel-less design to give a premium look to the wall. The new range covers multiple screen sizes ranging from 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65inch and 75-inch. The 2020 Crystal 4K UHD line-up will be available at Samsung Smart Plazas and all leading consumer electronics stores.

The Unbox Magic 3.0 series of Smart TVs has been designed to empower consumers to experience a world beyond a conventional television viewing. Available in 2 screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch – Unbox Magic 3.0 series will take your Work from Home (WFH) and home entertainment experience to a whole new level.

The 2020 Smart TV range supports multiple voice assistants such as Samsung’s native Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, these new Smart TV models house a host of convenient features such as Personal Computer, Content Guide, Music System, Auto Hot Spot, Live Cast and Home Cloud.

Delivering on the content consumption trend, the 2020 Smart TV range will offer consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms such as – YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SonyLIV, Voot and so on. Offering convenience, the new models come with Samsung’s one remote that sports dedicated keys for popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime video and ZEE5.

On the productivity front, there would be free subscription to Office 365, along with 5 GB of cloud storage space. The Smart TV range comes with the unique Personal Computer mode and is secured by multi-layered Knox for unmatched security and provide seamless access to Office 365 services over the cloud.

“The latest Crystal 4K UHD TV range with Crystal technology offers a breathtaking and immersive TV viewing experience and exceptional colors, underlining Samsung’s leadership in the 4K UHD TV segment. The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience. We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment,” said Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price and Availability:

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K UHD TV range will be priced at INR 44,400 for the 43-inch (1m 08cm) version, INR 60,900 for the 50-inch (1m 25cm) version, INR 67,900 for the 55-inch (1m 38cm) version, INR 1,32,900 for the 65-inch (1m 63cm) version, and INR 2,37,900 for the 75-inch (1m 89cm) version. These models will be available across Samsung retail partner stores.

Samsung’s Unbox Magic 3.0 range will be available at a starting price of INR 20,900 and go up to

INR 41,900. It will be available in two screen sizes – 32-inch (80cm) and 43-inch (1m 08cm).

Consumers can also avail My Samsung My EMI offer, with EMIs starting at INR 990 for 32-inch Smart TVs, INR 1,190 for 43-inch Smart TVs and INR 1,990 for 49-inch and above Smart TVs models. In addition to this, a cashback of up to 10% on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, SBI Cards is also available on all models. The new range of Smart TVs will come with two-year warranty – one-year standard warranty and one-year extended warranty on the panel.

2020 Crystal 4K UHD Series

Crystal Display Technology

The 2020 Crystal 4K UHD series brings in the power of sharper, crisper images with dynamic crystal display that delivers magnificent life like picture quality. The range lets you experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

3 Side Bezel-less Design

The new line-up exudes better immersion with the display. The sleek, elegant design is surely a head-turner for all by blending well with modern home set-ups. With the bigger screen size, viewers can only enjoy the content while the same gives an extra edge to all the gaming enthusiasts.

Dual LED Display

The new line-up’s innovative backlighting technology delivers more accurate contrast by optimizing the color tone to match the content type.

Multi-View

With this new line-up you can enjoy two different content at a same time by splitting TV screen in two parts. Even, you will get separate sound output of the different content-one thru TV speaker and second via connected Bluetooth enabled headset.

Ambient Mode

When you project your favorite photos onto the TV screen, the TV itself blends into your décor elegantly. You can lay out multiple photos in a beautiful collage or place them in a slide show to keep the visual fresh and on point.

Tap View

Mirroring movies or music from your smartphone to TV is as simple as a tap. When you tap TV with your smartphone, the TV senses the tap and mirrors automatically. So it’s quick and easy to switch to the TV and continue enjoying your favorite content.

Clean Cable Solution

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD offers a neat solution for keeping all your TV cables tidy, hiding them away right in the stand. This helps you reduce your clutter so you can fully enjoy your TV’s beautiful design.

Adaptive Sound

This range of Crystal 4K UHD TVs come equipped with smart adaptive sound feature to adjust sound according to the content for optimal viewing experience.

Smart Features of Crystal 4K UHD & Unbox Magic 3.0

Multiple Voice Assistance with One Remote

The new Crystal 4K UHD line-up has introduced first time connectivity, built in Bluetooth connectivity with Bixby, and Alexa for accessing more convenience and connected ecosystem. Now consumers can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

Personal Computer Mode

This feature allows one to transform the TV into a personal computer. It enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud. It also comes with wireless screen mirroring without internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

Content Guide

With Content Guide, users can spend more time watching rather than searching. It helps users find their favorite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and VOOT.

Auto Hotspot

Auto Hotspot enables your TV to automatically connect with smartphone hot spots in case wi-fi is not available

Music Player

Music Player enhances the overall audio experience by adding realistic visual elements to the playlist, thereby turning the TV into a virtual music system. In addition, you can access thousands of songs from Gaana music as well.

Live Cast

This feature allows the consumer to seamlessly stream live moments from any remote location on to their Samsung Smart TV over the internet via a smartphone. This feature also enables consumers to smoothly share a live stream with anyone having access to the user’s Samsung Smart TV, allowing for a collective entertainment experience.

Home Cloud

Samsung TVs transform into a virtual cloud to automatically store one’s favorite moments. The pictures and videos from a smartphone are transferred automatically and wirelessly without an internet connection on to a USB drive connected to the TV, which is password protected. This feature allows users to view their cherished moments on a larger screen and free up memory on their smartphone.