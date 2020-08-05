Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Galaxy Ecosystem to Empower Your Work and Play

Samsung Electronics hosted its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event livestreamed from Korea to introduce a new suite of power devices. Five devices were revealed during the event, that seamlessly integrate to empower consumers navigating a rapidly changing world: Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the most powerful Note series yet; Tab S7 and S7+, versatile tablets for productivity and creativity; Galaxy Watch3, a premium smartwatch along with advanced health features; Galaxy Buds Live, stylish and ergonomic earbuds with amazing sound quality; and Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements.

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most.”

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Most Powerful Note Series Yet

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

Power to Work

Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play and connect however we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work—empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere.

Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience. Plus, a deeper relationship with Samsung’s long-standing partner, Microsoft, makes the Galaxy Note20 series and your Windows PC seamlessly work together.

An Advanced S Pen: A favorite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the Galaxy Note20 series’ enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision 1 that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere actions makes touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.

Power to Play

Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of the Galaxy Note20 series, taking mobile play to the next level. Fully immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone, so you can game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or wherever the day may take you. The Galaxy Note20 series packs pro-grade tools to capture stunning photos and create cinematic-style videos and offers advanced multitasking experiences.

With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera now gives you access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos. You can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 series, adjusting gain and selecting between onboard mics or external sources, so the sound you want comes through clearly. Paired with Galaxy Buds Live, for example, you can record crystal-clear audio while minimizing noise in the background . Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX: For the first time with Samsung DeX7, wirelessly connect the Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching a video in a Smart TV.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

The Galaxy Note has cemented its status as an ultimate power phone. The Galaxy Note20 series continues that legacy as the most powerful Note series yet to give you all the things you know, love, and expect from Galaxy.

The Galaxy Note20 series is built with the fastest processor of all Galaxy devices. It features cutting-edge technology and best-in-class mobile experiences, without sacrificing the iconic design. Both Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra introduce new Mystic colors – soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate delivering buttery smooth visuals on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to optimize battery life. Sporting an all-day intelligent battery8 and Super Fast Charging capabilities, you can get more than 50% charge in just 30 minutes9.

Samsung’s Galaxy 5G leadership delivers next-level power for what you love to do thanks to 5G10. Enjoy the benefits of hyper-fast speeds and the peace of mind that anything you need is just a tap away with the power of Galaxy 5G on both Sub-6 and mmWave networks. The Galaxy Note20 series also provides stable Wi-Fi 611 networks with optimized latency for various streaming services. You can be confident your Galaxy Note20 series hardware and software is proactively secured end-to-end thanks to Samsung Knox, Samsung’s mobile security platform.

For the first time on a Galaxy device with UWB12, Nearby Share will reach a new level of quick and easy sharing on Galaxy Note20 Ultra13. By simply pointing Galaxy Note20 Ultra to other UWB equipped Galaxy devices, Nearby Share will automatically list the people you’re facing on to the top of your sharing panel. Future UWB functionality will also help you find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key.

Unlock New Experiences with the Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung devices and services are designed to work together effortlessly, elevating not only your work and play, but everything that’s important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 series to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With these cutting-edge complements to the Note experience, you can work smarter, play longer, live healthier, and communicate better.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Versatile Tablets for Productivity and Creativity

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung’s legacy of Galaxy 5G leadership, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be unlocking seamless videoconferencing, fast downloads, and virtually lag-free streaming.

Experience PC-level productivity on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ thanks to a powerful processor, an improved keyboard experience (keyboard sold separately as Book Cover Keyboard), and an improved S Pen with similar capabilities as the Galaxy Note20 series—all empowering you to get more done in less time. But a tablet shouldn’t just enhance our work, it should also help us get the most out of our downtime. For elevated entertainment, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature an immersive display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, so you can take full advantage of the cloud-based gaming and high-definition streaming that 5G enables—or do both at the same time with upgraded multi-tasking capabilities. For users who want even more space to work, play, and create, Galaxy Tab S7+ offers an extra-large 12.4” Super AMOLED display.

These tablets also make it easier than ever to work across multiple devices. When there’s no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your 5G-enabled tablet. And with Nearby Share14, you can effortlessly transmit files to nearby contacts. Use your Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to extend your Samsung PC15 with Second screen, so you can choose between duplicating and extending your display16. Maximize your productivity even further with tools such as Samsung Notes, S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard and Bluetooth mouse for the complete computing experience.

Galaxy Watch3, a Premium Smartwatch along with Advanced Health Features

Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion for managing your routines, smashing your fitness goals, and taking ownership over your health. Built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 features the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while still being comfortable enough to wear all day and all night. But this smartwatch isn’t just appealing to the eye—it’s also the center of your wellness experience, sporting Samsung’s most expansive health suite yet.

With the Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes17. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure18 and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized19. When a potential fall is detected, your location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts20. Running Analysis will help you run better, improve form and prevent injuries, while VO 2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption21. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.

Galaxy Buds Live, Stylish and Ergonomic Earbuds with Amazing Sound Quality

Meet the newest shape of true wireless earbuds – Galaxy Buds Live. With a truly iconic design and comfortable fit– they’re like nothing you’ve seen or worn before. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation22 for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality, with the ability for you to tune in (or out) of the world around you. Get lost in an audiobook without missing the train conductor’s announcement.

Reshape What’s Possible with Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the next generation of foldables— Galaxy Z Fold2. After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design. The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inches23, making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition. With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire all new possibilities for the entire foldable category.

Availability24

The Galaxy Note20 series and Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21, 2020.

Galaxy Note20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ : Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze

For more information about Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra Galaxy Note20 Display 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED PlusInfinity-O Display (2400×1080), 393ppi, HDR10+ certified *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Note20’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners and Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.8″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *120Hz display only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Dimensions & Weight 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(LTE/Sub6), 194g(mmWave) [S Pen] 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g S Pen Bluetooth enabled, Lithium Titanate Battery: Up to 24 hours of battery standby timePressure levels: 4096, Pen tip diameter: 0.7 mm, IP68 *S Pen’s operable distance extends approximately 10 meters from the device in open space. Control range may vary depending on surroundings and other factors.*Using S Pen as a stylus does not require battery power. Actual battery life may vary depending on usage patterns and other factors. *IP68 rating is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Camera Front 10MP Selfie Camera. Dual Pixel AF . Pixel size: 1.22μm . FOV: 80˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 10MP Selfie Camera. Dual Pixel AF . Pixel size: 1.22μm . FOV: 80˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 Rear *12MP Ultra Wide Camera. Pixel size: 1.4μm . FOV: 120˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 *108MP Wide-angle Camera . PDAF, OIS . Pixel size: 0.8μm . FOV: 79˚ . F.No (aperture): F1.8 . 1/1.33″ image sensor size *12MP Telephoto Camera . Pixel size: 1.0μm . FOV: 20˚ . F.No (aperture): F3.0 Laser AF Sensor Space Zoom . 5x Optical Zoom . Up to 50x Super Resolution Zoom OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Tracking AF *12MP Ultra Wide Camera. Pixel size: 1.4μm . FOV: 120˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.2 *12MP Wide-angle Camera . Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS . Pixel size: 1.8μm . FOV: 79˚ . F.No (aperture): F1.8 . 1/1.76″ image sensor size *64MP Telephoto Camera . Pixel size: 0.8μm . FOV: 76˚ . F.No (aperture): F2.0 Space Zoom . 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom . Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Tracking AF *Galaxy Note20’s Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens.*Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor*3.0GHz(Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor*2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz *May vary depending on market and carrier. Memory [5G]12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage [LTE] 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage [5G]8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage [LTE] 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage * May differ by model, color, market and carrier.

* Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. ExpandableMemory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *Hybrid SIM tray only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. SIM card sold separately. Availability of dual SIM may vary depending on market or carrier.*Expandable memory only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and manufacturer. *Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) 4,300mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4170mAh for Galaxy Note20 and 4370mAh for Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) *WPC certified Wireless charging *Wireless PowerShare * Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network [5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave[LTE] Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20, Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload [Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) [Ultra Wide Band] *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. *Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Payment NFC, MST * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, passwordBiometric lock type: Fingerprint, Face recognition Audio [Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG]Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) *Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit [Ultra high quality audio playback] UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format] MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth] Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. *The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. *Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. [Recording] Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format]MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection] Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps) Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 *IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. In the Box Device, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, Earphones sound by AKG, Quick Start Guide, Clear CoverProtective Film *Some of the listed components, including cover and protective film, may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the market you live in.*If using a screen protector, it is recommended to use a Samsung product for better fingerprint recognition.

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Dimensions& Weight Device 253.8(W) x 165.3(H) x 6.3 mm498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (LTE), 502g (5G), 285.0(W) x 185.0(H) x 5.7 mm575g (Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G) BLES Pen Length : 147 mm*, Diameter : 8.2 mm**, Weight : 8g *Length includes pen tip. **Maximum diameter Display 11”*2560×1600(WQXGA) LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz 12.4”*2800×1752(WQXGA+) Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz *Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 10 Processor 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor *3.0GHz(Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz Memory* 6GB + 128GB / 8GB +256GB, microSD** up to 1TB*May differ by model, color, market and carrier. Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. **MicroSD card sold separately. Camera [Rear] 13MP (Main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + Flash[Front] 8MP Sound Quad Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (DP Out) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light,Hall Sensor Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light,Hall Sensor Connectivity 5G* , LTE**, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v 5.0*5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. **Availability may vary by market. Battery* 8,000mAh(45W Super Fast Charging supported**) 10,090mAh(45W Super Fast Charging supported**) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. **A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Biometric Authentication Fingerprint with Side Key Fingerprint On Display Accessory* S Pen (BLE, Inbox)**, Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard*Accessories are available to purchase separately. **S Pen also sold separately. The availability may vary by market.

* Specs subject to change without notice. Specs vary by markets/carriers.

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Compared to Galaxy Note10

2 Users must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Galaxy devices. Your Phone requires latest Windows 10 Update on the PC. Apps feature requires Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Ability to run multiple apps simultaneously will start rolling out later in the year.

3 Service will be available starting later this year in OneNote for the web, OneNote for Windows 10 and Outlook for the web. Need to be signed into the same Microsoft account.

4 Service will be available starting later this year. Need to be signed into the same Microsoft account.

5 Paid subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required. Game streaming (beta) available from September 15, 2020; requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, sufficient network speed, and supported controller (each sold separately). Streaming limits apply. Catalog varies over time and by market. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Available in select markets.

6 Compatible with Bluetooth or USB-C accessories, sold separately.

7 Samsung DeX wireless connection requires smart TV with Miracast support; both devices must be on same Wi-Fi network. Samsung DeX provides optimized experience with Samsung smart TV launched after 2019.

8 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

9 Based on Super Fast charging results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with in-box charger while it has 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors.

10 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

11 Only available where Wi-Fi 6 is supported. Availability of Wi-Fi 6 support may vary depending on market.

12 Availability of UWB function may vary by market and/or by applicable law.

13 Nearby Share availability may vary by market or carrier.

14 Nearby Share availability may vary by market or carrier.

15 Compatible with Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Flex alpha, Galaxy Book Ion, Galaxy Book S and Samsung Notebook Plus based on Windows 10 OS.

16 Wireless Display capable Windows 10 PC models and Windows 10 2004 or later version are required for this new feature. (Windows update: September 2020 or later) Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to support this feature through additional firmware updates later this year.

17 This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of diseases. SpO2 feature is not available at the time of launch, will become available during Q3 2020. Feature will require a software update. Feature currently not available in Algeria, Angola, Canada, France, Iran, Libya, Japan, South Africa or Thailand.

18 To ensure accuracy, users should calibrate their device every four weeks with a traditional blood pressure cuff.

19 The Blood Pressure and ECG features are currently available in South Korea, both cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

20 Fall detection recognizes falls when engaged in dynamic motion, not when still. Requires network connection to notify emergency contact. GPS accuracy may be affected by obstructions to satellite signal such as buildings.

21 Running analysis and VO2 max will not be available at the time of launch, will become available during Q3. Features will require a software update.

22 Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store.

23 Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole in-display.

24 Availability may vary by market, carriers and retailers. Color availability may vary depending on market or carrier.