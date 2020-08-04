Samsung to Offer Exciting Deals on TVs & Washing Machines during Amazon Prime Day

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced that its stunning lifestyle TV, The Serif will be available at a special discount of INR 10,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6 and August 7, 2020. Samsung is also launching its popular Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine in 7kg variant during sale with 19% discount and exciting EMI and cashback offers.

The Serif is a statement centerpiece that not only redefines TV viewing but also elevates the design of any living space. Unlike conventional TVs that belong next to the wall, The Serif can fit anywhere in the room and looks magnificent from every angle. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, consumers will also get 10% instant cashback on their HDFC debit and credit cards. They can also opt for the 24-month No-Cost EMI option, with EMIs starting as low as INR 2,916.

Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine comes with Samsung’s Hygiene Steam technology ensuring clean and sanitized clothes. It is capable of removing engrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. During the sale, consumers will get a 19% discount on the washing machine, with 10% instant cashback on their HDFC debit and credit cards, and option of a 12-month No-Cost EMI with EMIs starting as low as INR 2,458.

“Great design, premium technology, personalization and functionality are key factors for people looking to buy consumer durables to upgrade their homes. We are partnering with Amazon to bring to our consumers exciting offers on the beautiful lifestyle TV, The Serif and new Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine, with special discounts and cashback offers. With this portfolio, we are sure to address evolving needs of our consumers, especially as they are spending more time at home,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Price & Offers

During Amazon Prime Day Sale, consumers will get a special discount of INR 10,000 on all models of The Serif. Post special discount, The Serif will be available for INR 69,990, INR 89,990 & INR 1,09,990 for 43-inch (1m 08cm), 49-inch (1m 23cm) and 55-inch (1m 38cm) screen size, respectively. Consumers can also opt for the 24-month No-Cost EMI option, with EMIs starting as low as INR 2,916.

Front Load Hygiene Steam Clean Washing Machine 7kg capacity variant will be available for INR 29490 post a 19% discount. Consumers will get an option of 12 months no cost EMI starting at INR 1,166 and INR 2,458, respectively.

That’s not all, consumers will get a 10% instant cashback on their HDFC debit and credit cards while buying any of the above products.

Samsung Product Line Up

The Serif –

The Serif goes beyond the traditional concept of a TV to a piece of home décor that elevates the design of any living space – a result of the true collaboration between Samsung and the acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

From its iconic Uni-body design in the shape of the letter “I” to its brilliantly crisp QLED picture, The Serif is a statement centerpiece that not only redefines TV viewing, but also creates an eccentric space that complement one’s lifestyle while creating a lasting impression. The Serif is the only television that comes inbuilt with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology for seamless entertainment.

Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, The Serif displays brilliant picture quality matched by boldly clear and immersive sound. By detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume in real time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine –

The Hygiene Steam cycle ensures that the garments are clean and sanitized. It improves the washing quality by releasing a steam from the bottom of the drum. As a result, each garment inside the drum is completely saturated. It further, removes dirt and up to 99.9% of bacteria.

Samsung Front Load Hygiene Steam Washing Machine comes with a 5 Star Rating – enabling consumers to spend less on electricity bills and protect the planet. Its low power usage cuts down on costs and also reduces harmful CO2 emissions, making it environment friendly.

With the Smart Check feature – consumers can avoid the inconvenience and cost of a broken machine. Smart Check is an automatic error-monitoring system. Using Samsung Smart Washer/Dryer smartphone App, it detects and diagnoses problems at an early stage. It then provides quick, easy solutions and saves you time.