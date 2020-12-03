Samsung to Offer 150 New Scholarships for IITs, NITs under 5th Edition of Star Scholar Program to Jawahar Navodaya Students

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced to offer 150 fresh scholarships to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students starting a full term course in an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) for academic year 2020-21, under the 5th edition of its Star Scholar program.

Each year Samsung offers scholarships to outstanding students from JNVs who pursue full term courses from these prestigious engineering colleges. The application period for the academic year 2020-21 will be open until January 25, 2021.

Star Scholar program provides financial support of up to INR 2 lakh every year for up to five years to the scholarship recipients that covers a significant share of their educational expenses, including tuition, examination, hostel and mess expenses. Under the Star Scholar program, the selection of 150 first-year students is based on their ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for B.E/B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech).

“At Samsung, we believe in nurturing young minds and Star Scholar program is aligned with the company’s ongoing effort to support deserving young talent with quality education and encourage a culture of innovation among the next generation of the country. As we embark on the fifth year of the Star Scholar program, we are looking forward to extending more such scholarships to foster young and bright talent that holds the potential to build the nation,” said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

Initiated in 2016, Star Scholar program is currently into its fifth year and students selected for the program are supported through scholarship renewal for subsequent four years, if they meet the qualifying criteria every year. Samsung India has partnered with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti since 2013 and runs Smart Class in 583 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools across the country.

At present, Smart Class program is operational at 583 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools. So far, over 4.37 lacs students have benefitted from it and over 8.1 thousand teachers have been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach. Every Samsung Smart Class is equipped with an interactive Samsung Smartboards, Samsung tablets, a printer, Wi-Fi connectivity and power backup.

During the Star Scholar program, the selection of first-year applicants is based on their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main. However, to get a renewal of the scholarship for the 2nd – 4/5th year, the applicant is required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

Students can visit Samsung’s website http://www.samsung.com/in/microsite/sapne-hue-bade/star-scholar to learn more about the ‘Star Scholar’ program, and to download an application for enrollment. The application period for the ‘Star Scholar’ program will remain open until January 25, 2021.