Samsung to Launch India’s First-Ever Live Online Shopping Platform ‘Samsung Now’, Heralding the Pre-Booking Event of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung will host India’s first live pre-book event for its newly-launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones on August 23, 6pm. Consumers pre-booking these revolutionary devices during the live-pre book will get early delivery and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the existing pre-book offers on Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Flip3.

“Young shoppers in India are seeking real-time & interactive shopping experiences. Taking their cue, we are introducing Samsung Now, which will make Samsung.com the coolest & most rewarding destination for our young shoppers. We are really excited to launch India’s first live online shopping platform that will premiere with the launch of our latest Galaxy Z series – Galaxy Z Fold3 & Galaxy Flip3,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India.

The live commerce event on Samsung.com will start at 6pm on August 23 and consumers will be able to avail the exciting limited period offers till midnight. www.samsung.com/in/samsung-now/

Live Commerce Offers

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G during the live pre-book event on Samsung.com will be eligible for additional benefits such as early delivery, free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicon Cover with Ring.

The Live event offers are in addition to the pre-book offers for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. As part of the ongoing offers, customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to INR 7000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to INR 7000 using credit and debit card. Moreover, consumers are eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth INR 7999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and INR 4799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are Built to Last

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and built with our new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops. Both devices come with a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are verified by Bureau Veritas to withstand folding 200000 times. They are equipped with the latest powerful 5nm processor and 5G band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

Galaxy Z Series Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+256GB): INR 149999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+512GB): INR 157999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green)

Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+128GB): INR 84999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+256GB): INR 88999 (Phantom Black and Cream)

