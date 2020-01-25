Samsung The Frame QLED TV is Back on Popular Demand at Attractive Offer Prices During Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics and mobile phones brand, today announced the sale of its revolutionary lifestyle TV, The Frame QLED TV, in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale from January 19 to January 22, 2020, at attractive special prices.

This comes after The Frame QLED TV 55-inch, which when not in use transforms into a stylish picture frame with over 1,200 digital artworks to choose from, being sold out before the end of the offer period during its previous sale on Flipkart, in September 2019.

The Frame QLED TV 55-inch will be available at INR 84,990. Customers doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get an additional instant cashback of INR 3,000.

The new Frame QLED TV 65-inch, being introduced in India for the first time, will be available at INR 1,59,990 with attractive pre-book offer during the sale period.

The delivery of pre-booked units will start from February 1, 2020.

“Among the many unique innovations that Samsung has pioneered over the years, The Frame is a masterpiece designed to be more than just a television. We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Samsung, an undisputed market leader in the TV category for last 13 years globally and in India, introduced the industry defining QLED TVs in 2017. The Frame QLED TV is a perfect amalgamation of technology and design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers.

The Frame offers superior picture quality with QLED technology, which enables beautiful colours, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% colour volume. The Frame also has in-built motion and brightness sensors.

When it is not being used as TV, The Frame moves into Art Mode and displays digital pieces of artwork to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery. Just like how a framed picture looks different depending on the time of day, The Frame adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room. The TVs will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel.

Price & Availability

The Frame QLED TV will only be available online on Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The 55-inch (1m 38cm) model will be available at a special price of INR 84,990 on Flipkart with additional cashback offer of INR 3,000. The Frame QLED TV 65-inch (1m 63cm) will be available for INR 1,59,990 with attractive pre-book offer during the Flipkart Republic Day sale only.

For customers buying The Frame QLED TV, Samsung will provide installation support within four hours of delivery

The Frame QLED TV: Lifestyle TV

Art Mode: The Frame QLED TV gives meaning to TV even when it’s switched off. When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas. It even hangs like a real Frame.

Art Store: Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,200+ artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting pieces individually or signing up for a membership to get unlimited access to these collections.

Quantum Processor: Samsung’s intelligent 4 Core Quantum Processor 4K powered display instantly up scales content for sharper details and refined colours. The processor comes with 1.7 Gigahertz clock speed and truly creates an adaptive experience where every frame is a masterpiece.

See the world in QLED: Watch details come to life with beautiful colours, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details. The Frame QLED TV delivers on the promise with 100% colour volume that shows realistic colours no matter how bright or dark the scene gets. The Frame QLED TV comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life, showing everything the director wanted us to see. With the exceptional picture quality, The Frame is a Netflix recommended TV for ultimate viewing experience.

Intelligent sensors: The Frame QLED TV also comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting the ambient light, the Brightness Sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for a natural illumination. So whether it’s day or night, you can see your art how it was meant to be seen.

Voice Assistants: You can talk to The Frame QLED TV. The Frame QLED TV works with Bixby and Google Assistant to make your life easier. Change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just your voice.

Smart Home: The Frame QLED TV can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame QLED TV effortlessly. The Frame QLED TV will also run the Apple TV App, which offers the Apple TV+ video subscription service.

One Invisible Connection: With no gap wall-mount and one invisible connection, it looks gorgeous from all sides and fits perfectly in your space.

