Samsung Teams Up with Global Esports Organization T1 as Official Display Partner

Samsung Electronics, the global gaming monitor market leader* today announced its official partnership with global esports organization, T1 Entertainment & Sports (T1). With this partnership, all teams and players located at the T1 headquarters training facility in Seoul will practice using Samsung’s latest curved gaming monitors, the Odyssey G9 and G7. The Odyssey portfolio delivers a powerful combination of high-performance 1000R curvature, QLED picture quality, rapid 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate for the most immersive gaming experience.

“We are proud to partner with T1, the leader in professional esports, helping them in their continued success and global growth as official display partner,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our line-up of Odyssey monitors provides the latest in gaming monitor technology with lightning-fast speed, comfortable curvature and a sleek design, offering professional esports gamers the competitive edge they need to make every split second count.”

T1’s successful League of Legends team is one of the most celebrated professional esports teams in the world and is the only team to have won three League of Legends World Championship titles. In addition, T1 has professional teams and players in competitive gaming segments that include Valorant, Fortnite, Dota 2, PUBG, Super Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and FIFA Online 4.

The partnership will roll out a series of promotional activities that bring together Samsung and the world-famous T1 League of Legends team. A meet-and-greet fan experience event will be hosted at a later date, allowing fans to interact with players and view the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors in action. Following the event, Samsung will present highlight videos and “The Locker Room” series featuring the team, which will be uploaded on T1’s YouTube channel. The content promotes the latest achievements of the team and highlights Samsung’s industry-leading monitor technology.

In addition, Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 will be displayed in the ‘Samsung Player Lounge’ at T1’s new headquarters soon to be opened in Seoul. Whether they are playing games or creating content with the Odyssey monitors, all T1 teams, players, and content creators will have access to the latest gaming monitor technology for increased performance, precision and productivity.

“I am excited for Samsung to sponsor T1, providing our teams with best-in-class monitors,” said Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok. “I look forward to practicing on the new Odyssey model once we move into our new T1 HQ.”

Samsung’s G7 and G9 will be available from June 2020. For more information please visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/odyssey.

* Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker – Forecast – Gaming Monitor 2019Q4

About T1 Entertainment & Sports

T1 Entertainment & Sports is a global esports joint venture that owns and operates the ultra-successful T1 League of Legends (LoL) Champions Korea (LCK) team, along with teams and players in competitive gaming segments that include Valorant, Fortnite, Dota 2, PUBG, Super Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and FIFA Online 4. The T1 LoL LCK team, previously known as SK Telecom T1, has won three LoL World Championships (2013, 2015, 2016). T1 unites esports enthusiasts around the world through its gaming culture and lifestyle, content creation, entertainment and merchandise. SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor launched T1 in October 2019 and have global operations based in Seoul, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. For more information on T1, please visit T1.gg.