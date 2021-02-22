Samsung Takes Galaxy Security to the Next Level by Extending Updates

Samsung Electronics announced today Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release. By extending support for security updates delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis,1 Samsung is giving users peace of mind knowing their data is protected for as long as they use their Galaxy device.

Leading the Way in Mobile Security

Samsung prides itself in offering unmatched security to its users with Samsung Knox, its defense-grade security platform and cutting-edge technologies such as the industry’s strongest security chip, the embedded Secure Element (eSE);2 a Secure Processor to protect against physical attacks; and the recently introduced Knox Vault, which adds another layer of security. As one of the few companies to design and develop its own products, software and services, Samsung offers true end-to-end protection, from the moment new product planning begins until a product is retired. By embedding security across every single layer of its devices, from the chip all the way up to the apps, Samsung can protect personal information in real-time and preemptively respond to increasingly advanced mobile threats.

“At Samsung, our number one priority is offering the best and most secure mobile experience to our users, and we’re constantly optimizing the security of our products and services,” said Seungwon Shin, VP & Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Mobile devices play such an important role in our lives, it’s only natural that we want to hold onto them longer. That’s why, thanks to the latest technology advancements, we’re committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected.”

Securing Over 130 Models

Over the past decade, Samsung has made significant progress in streamlining and speeding up its regular security updates. Samsung worked closely with its OS and chipset partners, as well as over 200 carriers around the world to ensure that billions of Galaxy devices receive timely security patches. Samsung remains committed to offering security updates as quickly as possible to always stay one step ahead and keep its users safe.

A Collaborative Approach to Mobile Security

Samsung believes openness and collaboration are critical to offering the best mobile experiences that people can trust. Samsung has worked closely with over 1,000 partners to establish security standards for all Android devices, including the first-of-its-kind regular security update program in 2015, and partnered with the broader security research community to ensure consumers have the most secure mobile experience possible.

Eligible Galaxy Devices Include:3

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

For more information about Samsung software updates and Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

