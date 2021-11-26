Samsung Sweetens Wedding Celebrations; Introduces ‘Vivah Utsav’ Bundle Deals on its Consumer Durables with Attractive Cashback & More

To add more joy to the wedding season celebrations, Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has launched Vivah Utsav bundle offers for the wedding season on its TVs and digital appliances.

During Vivah Utsav, Samsung will offer exciting Classic, Deluxe, Premium and Luxury bundle offers*, coupled with attractive finance schemes including cashback, easy EMIs and zero down payment. These offers will be valid till December 14, 2021 at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

The Classic package includes a 32-inch LED TV, single door refrigerator (192 L) and 7kg semi-automatic washing machine at an attractive price of INR 38,000 with easy EMI option starting as low as INR 2,490. Under the Deluxe package, consumers can purchase a 32-inch Smart TV, frost free refrigerator (253 L) and 6.5kg top-load washing machine at INR 56,000 with easy EMI option starting as low as INR 2,990.

The Premium package offers a 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, frost free refrigerator (324 L), 8kg top-load washing machine and a split AC (1.5 T) at INR 1,45,990 with easy EMI option starting as low as INR 5,490. Lastly, the Luxury package includes a 55-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, frost free refrigerator (394 L), 6kg front-load washing machine and a split AC (1.5 T) at a special price of INR 1,78,990 with easy EMI option starting as low as INR 6,990.

Additionally, consumers buying from Samsung exclusive stores Samsung Smart Plaza can avail offers such as additional cashback up to 22.5%, Amazon Pay cashback of up to INR 4,000, Smart Club Loyalty Program and free product insurance.

“Weddings are one of the most special milestones in one’s life. As the newlyweds start their lives together, we at Samsung are happy to announce Vivah Utsav bundle offers on our TVs and home appliances that will give them an opportunity to style their new home as per their taste and upgrade their living spaces with premium technology,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

* these offers are applicable in select markets