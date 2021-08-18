Samsung Signs Up Youth Icon Alia Bhatt as Face of Flagship Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India

Samsung, India’s most desired brand*, is signing up leading actor and youth icon Alia Bhatt to be the face for its newly announced flagship Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones for India.

The stunningly stylish Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, also Samsung’s most powerful and premium foldable devices that set new benchmarks for smartphone design and technology, come with an array of more optimized foldable experiences allowing consumers to unfold newer experiences. From the iconic design to the immersive large screen experience, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 offer unique new ways to work, watch and play.

“Alia’s qualities and immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers make her the perfect partner to drive the adoption of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

“Our research shows that more and more young consumers are now looking for a new form factor for their smartphone, which is also an essential lifestyle statement. Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will add that new dynamism to their life. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are an amalgamation of cutting edge technology, style and premium looks, that promise a never-before smartphone experience targeted at young users,” he said.

Over the course of next few days, weeks and months, Alia will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of their journey while adding a little to my own. The campaign has shaped up really well. I really liked the script and the communication that Samsung wants to put forth. I am really excited for the campaign to break, now,” said Alia.

“I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting colour options. I love the camera and the large cover screen, and also the fact that these foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through,” Alia said.

Alia Bhatt has always been on the forefront of brand communications and a trusted partner for marketers and brand managers to leverage their campaigns, cutting across industries. Alongside her cinematic accomplishments, the actor runs multiple charitable programmes hinged on sustainability and animal welfare.

Pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will open on August 24 in India. Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience. To know more about the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and to check on the prices and offers on the devices, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/in/offer/online/pre-reserve/

*TRA Research 2020

Related

Please share this news







