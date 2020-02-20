Samsung Set to Change the Shape of the Future, Announces Pre-Booking for Galaxy Z Flip in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, today announced the pre-booking for the much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip, a new, statement-making foldable smartphone. With its proprietary Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and hideaway hinge, Galaxy Z Flip is truly a milestone in technological innovation. Galaxy Z Flip is designed for those who seek to combine cutting edge technology with innovative design. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Z Flip on the Samsung e-shop and select retail stores starting February 21. Buyers from Samsung e-shop will be offered premium white glove delivery*. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for consumers in India at INR 1,09,999.

“Last year, Samsung introduced the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone – the Galaxy Fold. This year, with the Galaxy Z Flip, we are changing the shape of the future. With a first of its kind foldable glass display and our smallest hideaway hinge yet, the Galaxy Z Flip gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Our specially designed foldable UX allows consumers to reimagine how they take selfies and discover hands free video chatting like never before. With Galaxy Z Flip, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

First Foldable Glass Display: Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), making it slimmer with a sleek, premium look and feel that has never been seen with a foldable device before.

Style in Pocket: Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or clutch bag.

Hideaway Hinge:Galaxy Z Flip’s hideaway hinge is an engineering marvel which is designed to ensure that every flip and fold is smooth and stable.

The Galaxy Flip Z is built for the modern luxury consumer and complements their on-the-go lifestyle.

Do More with Hands-free: When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands free selfies and vlogging. With the all new Google Duo integration, video chatting has never been easier.

When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands free selfies and vlogging. With the all new Google Duo integration, video chatting has never been easier. Flex Mode: When Galaxy Z Flip is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control them from the bottom half.

When Galaxy Z Flip is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display and control them from the bottom half. Notification at Your Command: Even when it is closed, Galaxy Z Flip lets you stay on top of your notifications. You can check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display.

Even when it is closed, Galaxy Z Flip lets you stay on top of your notifications. You can check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Stunning Cameras: The cameras on Galaxy Z Flips stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid night time content. You can enjoy 16:9 video recording and night hyperlapse without a tripod.

The cameras on Galaxy Z Flips stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid night time content. You can enjoy 16:9 video recording and night hyperlapse without a tripod. Multi Active Window: Galaxy Z Flip allows you to seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Windows that allow you to access two separate apps on the top and bottom halves of the screen.

In-Box Offers

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 Dedicated Call Center Support (1800-20-7267864).

(A) 1-year Samsung Care+ Protection

Offer: 1-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at discounted fee (at the time of repair)

(B) 4 Month free YouTube premium Subscription

(C) Upto 12 month Interest Free EMI

* in 10 cities

Product Specifications

Display Main 6.7”

2636 x 1080FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Cover 1.1”

300 x 112

Super AMOLED Rear Camera 12 MP Wide

12 MP Ultra Wide OIS (Wide) Front Camera 10 MP Weight 183 g Security Side Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Processor 7nm Snapdragon 855+ Internal Storage 256 GB, UFS 3.0 RAM 8 GB Battery 3,300 mAh

(Dual, 930 + 2,370 mAh) Charging Wired Charging (15W) Wireless PowerShare Network LTE Video Enhancement HDR 10+ with Dynamic Tone Mapping Audio Enhancement Dolby Atmos Mobile Payments Samsung Pay (MST) Dimensions Opened 167.3 X 73.6 X (6.9~7.2) mm Closed 87.4 X 73.6 X 15.4/17.3 mm