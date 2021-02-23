Samsung Redefines Single Door Refrigerators with Digi-Touch Cool™ 5in1 Technology; Expands Curd Maestro™ Range

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and No.1 refrigerator brand, today announced a revolution in direct cool refrigerators with a new range of Digi-Touch CoolTM 5in1 single door refrigerators. The new refrigerators come with an advanced digital touch technology that will empower consumers to control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling.

The new refrigerator range starts from a price of INR 17,990 and will be available in four new floral patterns – Delight, Blossom, Marble White and Twirl.

Designed to offer more storage space and convenience, Samsung’s new direct cool single door refrigerators come with the patented Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 technology that enables consumers to change temperature as per the season and de-frost it when required, with a simple touch.

The other 5in1 features include Power Cool that allows up to 53% faster ice making and 33% faster cooling. In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch technology and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage. Consumers can also save up to 28% energy during winters or at night when high grade cooling is not required by selecting Eco Mode on the touch technology.

As a part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung is also expanding its extremely popular Curd Maestro feature across the entire range including the entry level direct cool range as well as frost free and side-by-side refrigerators.

“ Single door is the largest refrigerator segment in India and to expand it further, we at Samsung are committed to bring innovations that transform the lives of our consumers. Our latest Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 refrigerators are designed to offer enhanced convenience, storage space and energy efficiency, all must-have features that consumers look for in a refrigerator. Humbled by the love Indian consumers have shown for our Curd Maestro range, we will now offer this unique feature across all capacity segments. We are confident that the new 2021 line-up of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in this category, ” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Offers & Availability

Samsung’s new Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 range will be available across all retail channels and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from February 23 and will start from a price of INR 17,990, bringing in a combination of features and technology. This year, four new floral patterns have been launched – Delight, Blossom, Marble White and Twirl – in the Direct Cool range.

Digi-Touch Cool 5in1: Innovation catering to consumer needs

Samsung has launched Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerators with Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 technology in two capacities – 198 liters and 225 liters, with 225 liters being a new capacity option. The new lineup comes with 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology with stabilizer free operations. Samsung understands that the design on a refrigerator is extremely important as it adds to the overall home décor. The stunning new range with premim horizontal curve design and GARO handle will add strong aesthetic appeal to your living space.

Simplifying Living

Digi Touch CoolTM 5in1 refrigerators come with 5 exceptional features:

Digital Control Temperature Setting – Equipped with an advanced temperature control setting, users can easily control the temperature of their refrigerator based on varied seasonal conditions. Different levels of temperature points allow one to store their food optimally while meeting the changing season requirements.

Power Cool – Power Cool button on the Samsung Digi Touch CoolTM 5in1 refrigerator provides upto 53% faster ice making and 33% faster cooling. So, it is a convenient way for users to promptly cool and make ice on demand.

Eco Mode – The Eco Mode function adjusts the refrigerator’s temperature to approximately 6 degrees Celsius, saving 28% energy thereby reducing the running cost during winters, nights and when high grade cooling is not required.

Blackout Notification – In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch technology and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage.

e-Defrost – This built-in feature enables the user to defrost the freezer by the pushing the e-Defrost button for 3 seconds. It will instantly start the process of removing any ice on the freezer walls and evaporator, Once the defrosting process completes, it switches off automatically. Consumers can also stop the de-frosting process anytime by pressing e-Defrost on the touch technology for 3 seconds.

The freezer in the new line-up looks uncluttered and spacious as compared to a conventional freezer with a thermostat knob. It also comes with upgraded veg box with additional 1.5L capacity and new FreshMax with Bottle Guard. This means more storage space without compromising on the energy efficiency. The stunning new range with premium horizontal curve design and GARO handle will add strong aesthetic appeal to your living space.

Curd Maestro : Innovation for Everyday Home

The Curd Maestro feature will now be available across the entire range including direct cool and side-by-side refrigerators.

Curd Maestro refrigerator transcends the conventional refrigerator landscape in India beyond food storage and food preservation. Curd Maestro addresses the pain points of curd making process which is complex, time taking, and tricky, yet an essential food ingredient in an Indian household. Curd Maestro , a local innovation by Samsung to address local needs, makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

The refrigerators with this feature ensure that nothing comes in the way of you and your precious family time; enabling curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours — 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

