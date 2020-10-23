Samsung Readies Retail Stores across 1,000 Cities for Hassle-free Festive Shopping Experience; Announces Exciting Finance Offers | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, has prepared its neighborhood retail stores across 1,000 cities in India for the festive season, providing consumers a safe and hassle-free shopping experience as they venture out to buy Samsung televisions and other digital appliances. To make the festive purchase more convenient, Samsung is also bringing attractive never seen before financing offers to its retail stores.

The new consumer financing offers include an industry first easy finance options under My Samsung My Combo scheme that will enable consumers to purchase multiple Samsung products under one single EMI and do away with the hassle of managing multiple EMIs. Consumers availing this finance scheme can purchase products with EMIs starting as low as – INR 1,790 for two products, INR 2,490 for three products and INR 3,390 for four products.

To gear up its retail stores for the festive season, the Company has trained over 11,000 of its sales staff across the country on Samsung’s exciting new range of consumer electronics products that have been launched ahead of the festive season as well as the exciting new finance schemes on offer.

They have also been trained to ensure the safety of consumers as well as colleagues around them at retail locations, in line with government guidelines such as maintaining social distancing, checking body temperature of employees and customers, hand sanitizers at all touch points and clear demarcation at a minimum distance of one meter.

To make it convenient for retail partners, Samsung has set up a helpline for over 1,200 partners in small towns to address any query they have on Samsung product specifications, especially as there is a surge in consumers buying premium Samsung products in smaller towns. This service is available in region specific languages as well.

“As consumers start their festive shopping this season, we have tried to make all our retail touch points as safe as possible for our consumers. Our ground staff have been given additional training to follow all safety procedures. We have also designed industry first easy financing schemes to provide consumers with the utmost convenience and tailor their EMIs as per their requirements. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and help make their homes ready for the festive season,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched a slew of festive offers on Samsung televisions and digital appliances. Consumers can get assured gifts with select Samsung QLED 8K & QLED TVs and SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerators such as Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Ultra, GalaxyNote 10 Lite, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21s mobile phones. Exciting product offers, coupled with attractive finance schemes including cashback of up to INR 20,000 and easy EMIs of as low as INR 990, will be valid till November 20, 2020.