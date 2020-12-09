Samsung President & CEO’s Message on Completing 25 Years in India and the Launch of a New Vision

What began with baby steps in the winter of 1995, with the opening of a small office in New Delhi, became a wonderful journey of growing together, with India. Today, Samsung India is the country’s No.1 Consumer Electronics and Mobile Phones brand and India’s Most Trusted Brand, with the love and support of our consumers.

As we turn 25, as young and vibrant as New India, Samsung India is all set for the next giant leap into the future, with a new vision for India: #PoweringDigitalIndia.

This vision, unveiled by Samsung Southwest Asia President & CEO, Mr. Ken Kang, will be driven by an exciting new citizenship program aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R&D strategy with special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing.

Here is a message from Mr. Ken Kang to all of Samsung’s consumers, partners and employees across the country, who have walked with Samsung in this journey of 25 successful years, and for whom we will remain the strongest partner in the coming years. Samsung remains committed to #PoweringDigitalIndia.

Samsung will continue to be #India‘s strongest partner. Here’s a message from our President & CEO Mr Ken Kang as we complete 25 years in the country. #Samsung remains committed to #PoweringDigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/LAHpULRtVd — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) December 9, 2020