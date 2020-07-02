Samsung Presents Its Latest Digital Signage Innovations at Visual Experience Showcase 2020

Samsung Electronics is today inviting all customers, partners, and fans of Samsung digital signage to explore all the latest visual display solutions and innovations that help businesses to realize their full potential.

As a leader in the digital signage market for the last 11 consecutive years,1 Samsung is leading the way in enabling businesses to achieve transformation in response to major global shifts. The Visual Experience event showcases the latest innovations from Samsung’s visual display business, highlighting the ideal solution for any business in industries.

“Samsung’s Visual Experience Showcase will present how we can continue to empower customers and partners to navigate the world through disruptions and dynamic changes,” said Jong-Hee Han, President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to bring our full portfolio to life like never before and we look forward to continuing our mission in transforming the way we work and live through visual display technology.”

The experience allows visitors to view and learn more about various solutions across different virtual zones. The centerpiece of Samsung VX is The Wall, a groundbreaking modular LED display that is now available in a wider variety of pixel pitches and specifications. For educational use, Samsung Flip showcases the possibilities of interactive learning. ‘Webex on Flip’, powered by Cisco’s video conference solution, also provides a more effective collaboration solution, enabling a 2-way whiteboard writing experience for users across multiple locations. Visitors can also explore QLED 8K, outdoor, videowalls, and LED signage along with the MagicINFO solution, demonstrating the benefit of Samsung technology for any business setting from retail, corporate to outdoors.

To join the experience and learn more, please visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/showcase/virtual-experience/samsung-vx.

1 Omdia report, “Public Display Market Tracker(2019 4Q)”