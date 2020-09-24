Samsung Partners with Flipkart to Launch Galaxy F Series in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced a partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform, to address growing demands of aspiring young consumers in the country. Galaxy F Series is built on Flipkart’s deep consumer understanding and Samsung’s innovation prowess, the collaboration between the two companies will bring consumer delight during the festive season and the much-awaited Big Billion Days.

The global first launch of the Galaxy F Series will serve the growing needs of a young audience for whom a smartphone has become an absolute necessity during this time, for their social and professional needs. Industry reports suggest that the number of smartphone users in India is estimated to reach over 760 million by 2021, and with majority of Indians using their smartphones for either work or education purposes for at least 6 hours a day, a high-performance smartphone is no longer an aspiration, but a necessity.

“At Samsung, we are obsessed with consumer-centric innovations. Galaxy F designed in India in collaboration with Flipkart, is a celebration of the rising aspirations of socially savvy consumers. With Galaxy F, Samsung and Flipkart are offering a feature-loaded option for young consumers who want to live life to the fullest. Galaxy F’s proposition is ‘full on’ – the lifestyle that defines today’s young Gen Z consumers and we are confident that F Series smartphones will live up the ‘full on’ credo,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Head of eCommerce Business, Samsung India.

Speaking about the partnership with Samsung, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown company, we take pride in truly understanding the pulse of Indian consumers and working collaboratively with brands to bring value products. Our strategic partnership with Samsung reinforces our commitment to make the latest in technology accessible to over 250 million customers across Bharat, during a time when smartphones are bringing immense value to people’s lives.”

Flipkart has many affordability constructs designed to help millions of consumers get access to the latest smartphone offerings and this includes offerings like Buy Now Pay Later, no-cost EMIs, Product Exchange and cardless credit, which allows consumers to purchase or upgrade their phones with ease.

About the F Series:

Galaxy F Series is crafted for a generation that lives a colorful life without limits and compromises. It unlocks the fun of exploring, expressing and indulging without limits for the young Indian shoppers.

Galaxy F41 will be the first smartphone to launch in the F Series. With Galaxy F41, consumers will get a ‘full on’ experience of every aspect of a smartphone that matters to them. Galaxy F41 will come with fantastic display, forceful battery and fabulous looks, leading to ‘full on’ experiences whether it is movies, games, music or entertainment.

Galaxy F41 will make its global debut at the ‘Full On Festival’, scheduled for October 8. The ‘Full On

Festival’ will be streamed online. It will bring out the F Series proposition of ‘Full on’ entertainment alive! Watch out Samsung and Flipkart handles to know more & register for the “Full On Festival”