Samsung Partners Delhi Technological University to Set Up Samsung Innovation Lab; Will Focus on Collaborative Research & Training

Samsung India has inaugurated a Samsung Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) under the Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, strengthening its commitment towards the Government’s Skill India initiative as part of its latest vision #PoweringDigitalIndia.

At the lab, students and faculty at DTU will work on advanced technology training as well as joint research collaborations on domains such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security, making students industry-ready.

With this addition, Samsung now has eight technical labs spread across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, which was earlier called Samsung Digital Academy.

As part of the lab, engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) will work on collaborative research projects with DTU students and faculty on smartphone domains based on cutting edge technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision. So far, over 200 students have worked with SRI-N engineers on research projects and have received training.

Students are also encouraged to publish research papers jointly with SRI-N engineers on these projects.

Samsung Innovation Lab at DTU was inaugurated by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, DTU, Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-N, Prof. Rajni Jindal, Head of Department, Computer Science and Engineering, DTU and Dr. Divyashikha Sethia, Faculty, Computer Science and Engineering, who is leading the Samsung Innovation Lab at DTU.

“SRI-N has been working on collaborative research projects with premiere universities for many years and we have seen strong results. We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting edge technology and also help student work on disruptive innovation. We are sure this will empower students for future employment,” said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Noida.

“Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of our citizenship vision of Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People. The new lab at DTU, which is part of Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, will help students leverage the growing opportunities in digital technologies while energizing their talent towards the Samsung philosophy of Powering Digital India,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

“Samsung Innovation Campus is a great initiative to bring one of the finest global technology leaders, Samsung and DTU together to form a lab dedicated to cutting edge technologies. DTU has very bright students who love to take up challenges and have come up with innovative ideas. Such initiatives will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win for both. This new lab will enable our students get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons,” said Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, DTU

Samsung engineers and students will also work on several innovative sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that can benefit the society.

Collaborative research projects will be open to B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D students at DTU, who will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project.

As part of the lab, SRI-N engineers will also train DTU students on smartphone domains such as Application Framework, Multimedia, Health and Security based on cutting edge technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision.

Samsung Innovation Campus is the Company’s global citizenship program that aims to bridge proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technology. Samsung has so far set up seven Samsung Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati and IIT-Jodhpur as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus program. So far, these labs have trained over 1,000 students.

