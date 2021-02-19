Samsung One UI 3.1 Update Brings Select Powerful Features from the Galaxy S21 to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Z Series

Today, Samsung Electronics announced the latest One UI 3.1 update is coming to the Galaxy S20 series (Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE) and Galaxy Note20 series (Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra), in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip series.1 The update, which first launched with the Galaxy S21 series, brings select, new camera capabilities for capturing and editing incredible photos and videos and smart new features that enhance everyday life, so you can get even more out of your Galaxy device.

“Samsung is committed that our devices continue to deliver the up-to-date mobile experiences throughout their lifecycle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Following the announcement of 3-generation Android OS upgrades for select Galaxy devices, we ensure to equip our consumers with powerful new features as soon as they are available. Our One UI 3.1 update marks an important next step in that mission.”

Shoot Dynamic Photos and Videos with Smart New Camera Features

The Galaxy S21 with One UI 3.1 introduced incredible new camera innovations, making it easier than ever to capture stunning photos and shoot professional-looking videos. Now Galaxy S20 owners can experience these features with the One UI 3.1 update.

Never miss a moment with the improved Single Take2 feature, which captures a variety of still and video formats simultaneously, with just a tap.

Once you’ve captured your shot, One UI 3.1 introduces the new Object eraser tool to help you to get that perfect image. Use this intelligent photo editing tool to cut out unwanted parts of your photos effortlessly, without time-consuming manual editing. If you want to edit out distracting objects, simply tap the area you wish to remove and it will be automatically selected and deleted.

One UI 3.1 features an improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller3, making adjusting the focus and brightness of your photos easier than ever so you can capture your best shot every time. With just a swipe left or right anywhere on the screen, you can now edit the brightness of your image before you’ve taken the shot.

One UI 3.1 also introduces the new Multi Mic Recording4 feature, which, when in Pro Video mode, allows you to simultaneously record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+ 5. So whether you’re a vlogger, narrating a shot where you want to be heard from afar, or you’re a budding musician wanting to record the sound of your voice and instrument separately for more professional-sounding audio, with Multi Mic Recording you can get creative and make videos that look and sound incredible.

All your best shots and favorite moments are stored in the updated Gallery6, which now groups and arranges your videos and photos into a clean, easy-to-navigate feed.

Smart New Features that Enhance your Everyday Life

Head into your Settings to find One UI 3.1’s new Eye Comfort Shield7 mode, which automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day. Using Eye Comfort Shield’s warmer tones can help you to fall asleep easier at night and you can set your device to automatically adjust your screen’s colors throughout the day or personalize the schedule yourself.

Your privacy is important and now One UI 3.1 makes it easier to control what you share. Remove metadata that reveals the location of photos before you share them or use Private Share8 to control who is allowed access to the content you send, and how long it is available.

With new One UI 3.1 on your devices, the experience of the Galaxy ecosystem is smooth and seamless. As well as a consistent interface that makes switching between your phone and tablet hassle-free, Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+’s9 Auto Switch feature means that your audio follows you when you switch between Galaxy devices. If you’re watching videos on your phone or listening to your favorite song or podcast, you can enjoy more realistic and immersive sound by connecting your compatible phone and Galaxy Buds Pro thanks to 360 Audio – allowing you to stay at the center of your listening experience.

For more information about One UI, please visit www.samsung.com/one-ui.

1 One UI 3.1 is available starting from today on Galaxy S20 series, Note20 series, Z Fold2 and Z Flip, and the S10, Note10, and Fold, A71, A51, A90, A80, A70, and A50 devices. Availability may vary by region and carrier.

2 Single Take captures images and video up to 15 seconds.

3 The feature is available from One UI 3.0

4 The feature is available only in Galaxy S20 series, S20 FE, Note20 series, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G. The feature is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets with One UI 3.1 or above, which can be turned on and off in the Bluetooth® setting. Requires the same Samsung account to be registered on the devices. The availability of the feature may vary by application.

5 Sold separately

6 The feature is available from One UI 3.0

7 Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings. SGS, the world’s leading certification company, awarded Galaxy S21 series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.

8 Private Share works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link.

9 For Buds Live and Buds+, software update is required. Software update starts from late Feb.

Please share this news







