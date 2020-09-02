Samsung Marks a New Era of Innovation With Virtual Experience ‘Life Unstoppable’

Samsung Electronics today announced its latest advancements in mobile, wearables, TV, audio and home appliances with virtual experience, ‘Life Unstoppable’ to show how the 2020 line-up will enhance today’s connected lifestyles.

The ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual world marks a new era of innovation and is one of many ways Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what technology can do. The pioneering and immersive virtual world brought Samsung’s human-centred innovations to life in a new, gamified experience.

This year, consumers’ relationship with technology has become even more integral as they have looked to stay connected to the outside world. Samsung technology defies limits, bringing together all elements of living, working, and entertaining, with products that seamlessly connect with one another for the most intelligent experience.

Today, the brand showcased its latest bold, revolutionary products including:

The global reveal of its latest lifestyle product, The Premiere – a smart projector which takes home entertainment to the next level

Odyssey G5 as Samsung monitors continue to pioneer the gaming experience

Brand-new additions to the expanded Galaxy portfolio with Tab A7 , Galaxy Fit2 , A42 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2

Wireless Charging Trio to help people keep up with demanding lifestyles

RB7300T Classic Refrigerator with SpaceMax technology and the customisable Bespoke refrigerator range, all making their European launch with SpaceMaxtechnology and the customisablerange, all making their European launch

WW9800T Washing Machine and DV8000T Tumble Dryer, both with smart learning solutions and auto-linking capabilities

“This year has seen us completely re-evaluate our relationship with technology, in a way that no-one could have expected,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “At Samsung, we not only embrace these changes, but aim to stay one step ahead – already innovating with the future in mind. We are relentless in our mission to create bold, revolutionary technology and what better way to announce our 2020 line-up than with this game-changing virtual experience. Today was just a taste of what is to come from Samsung as we continue to bring you products that fuel a Life Unstoppable.”

Taking the Entertainment Experience to the Next Level Both In, and Outdoors

Today we are spending an increased amount of time at home and TV, now more than ever, is something we gather around together. It connects us to the world as we watch the news and immerses us into our favourite entertainment. The appetite for the best possible TV experience has never been greater.

Samsung announced its all-new smart projector, The Premiere which gives you a big picture cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. It comes in up to 120 and 130-inch models which save you space in the home and can be projected anywhere – all you need is a wall. A simple minimalistic design that blends into any living space, The Premiere features powerful built-in woofers, Acoustic Beam surround sound and cutting-edge triple lasers with 4K picture quality. The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector so it delivers revolutionary colour and contrast that adds depth for more precise picture detail as you move from bright to dark scenes. This year, it will be available in Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Nordics.

This year has also seen an increase in the blurring of boundaries between indoor and outdoor space – more people want a seamless experience between the two. Samsung showcased the brand’s move into outdoor entertainment technology. The Terrace is the brand’s first screen built for outdoor viewing. The Terrace and The Terrace Soundbar have an IP55 rating protecting them from outdoor conditions such as rain, humidity, dust and insects. The Terrace Soundbar features Adaptive Sound, which analyses what you’re watching to deliver the sound quality to match. It’s the perfect companion to round out the entertainment experience. The Terrace also features anti-reflection technology to eliminate glare and its average of 2,000 nits of screen brightness and QLED 4K picture quality performs perfectly in any setting. The Terrace will be coming first to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Switzerland in 55, 65, and 75-inch models.

Samsung’s entire TV line-up is built on a philosophy of bold, disruptive design and innovation. The portfolio offers a TV for everyone, including a world-first mobile-friendly TV, The Sero. Optimised to display content on the big screen with a single tap of your mobile, The Sero instantly mirrors your phone in QLED picture quality.

As the desire for great TV and content has never been greater, investment in the biggest and the best devices such as 8K continues. Pioneering 8K tech is something that sets Samsung apart. The flagship Q950 is a revolutionary TV with a thinner footprint than ever before – the infinity screen boasts a 99% screen to body ratio and stunningly slim 15mm profile. Alongside picture is sound and Samsung’s newest soundbars. The Q950T and Q900T have Q-Symphony that creates harmonious sound from both TV and soundbar speakers for an optimum entertainment experience (it is compatible with the select QLED TVs).

An Immersive Gaming Experience That Transports You Straight Into the Action

Gaming is an industry that continues to evolve, it’s so much more than just a first-person shooter or adventure role-play – games have become a place to connect with others and share new experiences. This year has seen gaming platforms host fashion launches, festival sets, and even Samsung’s Life Unstoppable experience.

Samsung delivers the best possible gaming experience, whether that be on-the-go through our Galaxy portfolio, such as the new Note20, or at home with our QLED TVs and Odyssey monitors. The new flagship Odyssey monitors, the G9 and G7, boast a world-first 1,000-millimetre curved screen, one millimetre response time and 240Hz refresh rate, immersing consumers in the heart of the game. The HDR10+ QLED screen brings game scenery to life in true-to-life quality with optimised brightness and contrast. The brand-new Odyssey G5, available to buy now in select countries, joins the existing Odyssey flagship models. G5 contains all the technology you expect from a Samsung gaming monitor in addition to Flicker-Free technology that reduces eye fatigue so gamers can remain at the top of their game for longer.

Pioneering Connected Mobile Innovation That Builds on Samsung’s Legacy of Bold, Intelligent Technology

This year, consumers have relied on mobile technology more than ever before. Mobile devices have facilitated everything from staying connected to loved ones and keeping on top of school or work, to staying up to date with gaming or fitness goals. Connected experiences sit at the heart of Samsung and the brand’s seamless Galaxy Ecosystem works perfectly together to help you get the most out of every moment.

With consumers working, living and entertaining in one space, the need for a compact entertainment device has never been more important. The newest addition to Samsung’s tablet family, Galaxy Tab A7 provides the ultimate solution to this. Its 10.4-inch screen housed in a symmetrical bezel with a premium metal finish provides a sleek and balanced design. With an 80% screen to body ratio, Quad Dolby Atmos speakers and long-lasting battery, the Tab A7 is the ultimate on-the-go picture and sound entertainment experience. It is also perfect for the kids with an all-new Samsung Kids app that features a variety of educational and entertaining content.

This year has seen homes double as gyms and the demand for fitness tracking wearables has increased,1 as customers search for ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. To answer this increased demand Samsung today announced a new wearables device, Galaxy Fit2. Galaxy Fit2 is your perfect fitness partner, with a slim lightweight design, long-lasting battery and advanced tracking features.

It automatically detects and tracks up to five different types of activity providing fitness insights such as calories burned, heart rate, distance and more. It will also monitor your sleep patterns, providing daily analysis and a unique Sleep Score. The groove design can help reduce sweating and 3D glass display comes with over 70 different face options so you can swap out to best suit your style. What’s more, it runs for up to 15 days, extendable to 21 days depending on settings and conditions, without needing to recharge;2 so you can focus on your fitness goals without having to worry about running low on battery.

Galaxy 5G has transformed the connected experience and Samsung, with a large portfolio of 5G-enabled devices and end-to-end support, is uniquely positioned to make the true potential of 5G a reality. Samsung announced that a new 5G-enabled phone will be joining the Galaxy A series line-up later this year; the Galaxy A42 5G. Packed with all the features you can expect from an A Series device including a unique modern design and new quad camera layout, A42 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and instantly connects you to super-fast download and streaming. It is a device that keeps up, helping you capture and express every moment.

Last year, Samsung disrupted the industry with a revolutionary foldable smartphone. Samsung continues to pioneer the industry forward with the innovative foldable category by showing off the next generation of its foldable Galaxy Z portfolio – the Galaxy Z Fold2.

This latest innovation in foldable phone technology, now available for pre-order, builds on Samsung’s legacy of innovation – combining stunning design with revolutionary improved hardware. It comes in two colours – Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze – and thanks to unrivalled hinge technology, effortlessly moves from a 6.2-inch edge to edge cover screen display, to immersive 7.6-inch main screen 2X display when unfolded.

With technology now working harder than ever before, Samsung also recognised a need for a new charging station that can power up more of your devices simultaneously. Wireless Charger Trio is a brand-new wireless charging solution designed to charge compatible devices all at once, offering everyday convenience and ease.

Home Appliances That Help Consumers Customise Their Lifestyles and Embrace Sustainable Living

Samsung is expanding its offerings of flexible home appliances with the Bespoke refrigerator. Launching this October in Europe, the modular refrigerator can be customised in a variety of ways with easy-to-update colours and materials. The possibilities of configurations are endless with Bespoke, as it offers consumers complete flexibility to create a personalised solution for their kitchens throughout every stage of their lives.

Samsung is also paying attention to the increased focus on flexibility of consumer’s lifestyle. Recent trends are showing that consumers are visiting the supermarkets less but buying more when they do, Samsung identified a need for refrigerators that maximise your grocery shop and keep food fresher for longer. The RB7300T Classic Refrigerator offers revolutionary storage capacity thanks to Samsung’s unique SpaceMax technology that allows for up to 385 litres of storage and three different height options, so you can keep up with longer grocery lists. Its energy performance also helps consumers maintain a sustainable lifestyle. Optimised to save, the Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed depending on what’s in your fridge, using up to 50% less power.

Samsung also welcomed a new era of smart, energy efficient laundry with the new WW9800T Washing Machine and DV8000T Tumble Dryer. The AI Washing Machine comes with an intuitive AI control panel that automatically learns your preferred settings and cycles. Samsung’s EcoBubble technology also maximises the efficiency of detergent by mixing it with air and water to turn it into soft bubbles. Powered by the iconic QuickDrive technology, the new line-up cuts wash times by up to 50% and energy usage by up to 20%.

When the AI Washing Machine is paired with Samsung’s new AI Tumble Dryer, it is an end-to-end personalised laundry experience. They communicate through an Auto Cycle Link to automatically set the right drying course for the load you’ve just washed. The new dryer also has A+++ energy rated Heat Pump technology which is Samsung’s most efficient yet.

The Life Unstoppable Experience

The Life Unstoppable virtual world was built on the Epic Games’ Unreal gaming platform for a first-of-its-kind experience.

The entire Samsung ecosystem was brought to life during an immersive experience which transported guests into a virtual Samsung Home with key spokespeople and special guests: renowned British sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith; Spotify VP of Product, Sten Garmark; DAZN Chief Subscription Officer, Ben King; professional eSports player and Samsung Morning Star gamer, Stass ‘StenBosse’ Skopin. The platform enabled interaction with over 25 products across mobile, wearables, TV, audio and home appliances.

The experience also came with a few surprises as viewers were able to find five collectable hidden comic books within the Samsung Home. If all five were found, the virtual world and speakers transformed before viewers’ eyes into an out-of-this-world superhero comic book experience.