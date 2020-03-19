Samsung Launches #WattaMonster Galaxy M21 with 6000mAh battery, 48MP Camera and sAmoled Display

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics smartphone brand, today unveiled the #WattaMonster Galaxy M21 smartphone, which comes with industry-leading 6000mAh battery, powerful 48MP rear camera and 16.21 cms (6.4″) Super AMOLED display for Gen Z and young millennials on-the-go.

The USP of Galaxy M21 is its unmatched 6000mAh battery that lasts through the day and night. The type C fast charging feature ensures 3X speed as compared to normal charging, thanks to the 15W in-box charger.

Galaxy M21 comes with a stunning Super AMOLED 16.21 cms (6.4″) full HD+ display that gives users a superior screen experience.

It also comes with versatile and powerful triple camera system to ensure great shots under all lighting conditions. Galaxy M21’s 48MP main camera comes with F2.0 aperture. The 8MP Ultra Wide camera has a 123 degree field of view, allowing users to see as much as the human eye. The third 5MP depth camera helps users capture the subject and the background separately to get beautiful Live Focus shots. Galaxy M21’s 20MP front camera comes with built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.

“Galaxy M has gone on to become the most popular online brand for Samsung in India in a very short span of time, thanks to the love of millions of young consumers in the country. Today, Galaxy M is synonymous with powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations. Galaxy M21 represents the best of M series; it combines powerful battery, great cameras and stunning screen into an attractive package for India’s next generation,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“Customers across the country have found Samsung M series to offer an unmatched mix of features at great value. The series builds on a partnership that innovates and builds for customers, delivering products that they continue to seek and value. Like its predecessors, Samsung M21 promises to delight customers,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Galaxy M21 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor that not only enhances user experience through excellent network speed, but also allows smooth multitasking. The Exynos 9611 chipset also comes with AI powered Game Booster that improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your favourite games. Galaxy M21 comes in two memory configuration – 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB.

To safeguard user’s device, Galaxy M21 comes with rear fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock security features.

Make for India Innovations: Alive Intelligence

Samsung is bringing cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations to Galaxy M21. Based on extensive consumer research in India, these features have been designed to help Gen Z and young millennials live a fast and organized life.

Multilingual Typing

This feature makes the native keyboard come “Alive” by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing. Multilingual Typing will help millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages.

Finder

This feature makes search on the phone come “Alive” by letting users find app content quickly. With Finder, users will now be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones.

Smart Crop

This feature makes screenshots come “Alive” by intelligently detecting the hero block/image within the screenshot. With a single tap, Smart Crop will help users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy M21 will be available at INR 13499 for 4/64GB and INR 15499 for the 6/128GB memory variant on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

In addition, there will be introductory offers worth INR 500 available on Amazon.in.

The models will be available in market from March 23, 2020 and above price & introductory offers will be applicable till March 31, 2020.

From April 1, 2020 prices may revise as per new GST rates

Specification sheet

Display 16.21 cms (6.4″) FHD+ sA Infinity-U Dimension (mm) / (g) 159 x 75.1 x 8.9 / 188 AP Exynos 9611 (Upt0 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor) Camera Front 20MP (f/2.0) Rear 48+8+5MP (f/2.0) Memory RAM + ROM (GB) 4+64 / 6+128 Battery (mAh) 6000mAh (15W) Fingerprint Rear