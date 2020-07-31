Samsung Launches UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging to Keep Your Smartphones and Accessories Clean and Protected; Priced at INR 3,599

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and smartphone brand, is introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging that can be used to quickly disinfect your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds and Smart Watch in just 10 minutes, wherever you are.

According to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99% of the bacteria and germs that includes E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

The UV Sterilizer is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilize many of the products you use the most.

“At Samsung, we are constantly working to develop meaningful innovations that help improve the lives of our consumers. In today’s world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, we’re introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging. The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The UV Sterilizer

Spacious Yet Compact

The UV sterilizer, comes in a sleek and compact design that can be carried around easily. The sterilizing box has been designed to disinfect essential items and even bigger smartphones like Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note10+, among others. The box comes with dual UV lights that sterilize both top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside.

Easy to Use with the Press of a Button

UV Sterilizer can be accessed with a single button that switches the device on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes, allowing users to sanitize their belongings without any worry. The UV Sterilizer comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds or other devices, and charging continues even after sanitization is done so that when you pick up your device, you are sure it is disinfected, charged and ready to use. Any device with Qi-compatible wireless charging can be charged.

Pricing & Availability

Samsung’s UV Sterilizer will be priced at INR 3,599/- and will be available early August 2020 at all retail channels, including Samsung official online store Samsung Shop (https://shop.samsung.com).

Key Specifications

Category UV Sterlizer Sterilizing Time 10 minutes Certification WPC(Qi), CE, CB, FCC, KC Charging 10W wireless charging Outer Dimension 22.8 x 13.3 x 4.95 cm Inner Dimension 19.6 x 9.6 x 3.3 cm (S20 Ultra, Note10+ can be stored) Weight 369 g